DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DNOW from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on DNOW from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. DNOW has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.40.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.83 million. DNOW had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 11.60%. DNOW’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DNOW will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DNOW by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,084,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,504,000 after purchasing an additional 242,979 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DNOW by 12.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,255,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,752,000 after acquiring an additional 678,956 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DNOW by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,126,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,551,000 after acquiring an additional 105,253 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of DNOW by 17.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,282,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,829,000 after acquiring an additional 639,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DNOW by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,625,000 after acquiring an additional 81,846 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

