Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 137,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 201,425 shares.The stock last traded at $86.40 and had previously closed at $87.04.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.37.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.2457 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 56.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.