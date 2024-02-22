Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 137,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 201,425 shares.The stock last traded at $86.40 and had previously closed at $87.04.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Down 0.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.37.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.2457 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
