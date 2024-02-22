Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Up to $71.59

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $71.59, but opened at $77.20. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $77.85, with a volume of 432,140 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

