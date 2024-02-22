Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.54 and last traded at $36.16. Approximately 21,473,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 69,434,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.