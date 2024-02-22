Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $36.14

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.14, but opened at $40.45. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 22,819,801 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 14.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 282.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 94.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $5,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 60.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

