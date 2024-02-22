Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $36.14

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2024

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXLGet Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.14, but opened at $40.45. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 22,819,801 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 14.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 282.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 94.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $5,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 60.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.