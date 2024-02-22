Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Down to $73.50

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.50, but opened at $71.00. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $73.28, with a volume of 411,876 shares.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $577.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.64.

Get Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,493,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.