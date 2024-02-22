Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.68

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 33906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 121,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

