Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.84

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.84 and last traded at $54.84, with a volume of 12186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.05.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.51.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

