DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,094,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 1,932,665 shares.The stock last traded at $18.97 and had previously closed at $20.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DBRG shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 76.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 161.1% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

