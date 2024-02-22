Diana Shipping (DSX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) will post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Diana Shipping to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diana Shipping Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $330.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.21. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.

