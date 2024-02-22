Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Increases Dividend to $3.08 Per Share

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 3.08 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

Diamondback Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 29.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Diamondback Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Diamondback Energy to earn $22.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $179.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $183.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.70.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 30.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 545 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

