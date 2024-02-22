Dennis Jay Hannah Sells 4,000 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $353,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dennis Jay Hannah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $90,070.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $354,640.00.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $87.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.92. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $68.44 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.84 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 28.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

