Dennis Jay Hannah Sells 4,000 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $353,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Dennis Jay Hannah also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 15th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $90,070.00.
- On Monday, February 12th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $354,640.00.
BancFirst Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $87.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.92. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $68.44 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th.
About BancFirst
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
