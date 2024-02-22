Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s current price.

DELL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.47.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $6.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,276,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,891. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $89.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.56. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,054,000 after acquiring an additional 647,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $529,103,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

