Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.54

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$44.54 and last traded at C$44.32, with a volume of 8087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definity Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$46.85.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Definity Financial

Definity Financial Price Performance

Definity Financial Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 3.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.