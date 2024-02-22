Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 191 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,278 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.2 %

BRO stock opened at $82.83 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $83.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BRO. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.70.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

