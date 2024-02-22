Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 1,011 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,522.27 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $1,266.21 and a 52 week high of $2,000.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,526.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1,692.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TPL

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.