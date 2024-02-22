Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 35,275 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 133.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,275 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 121.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Alkermes by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of ALKS opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.55.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

