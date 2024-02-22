Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 94.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,758 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 12.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BOX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 0.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BOX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in BOX by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on BOX in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

BOX Stock Performance

NYSE:BOX opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 124.66, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $311,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,451,437 shares in the company, valued at $34,747,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $311,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,451,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,747,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,653 shares in the company, valued at $74,080,575.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,750 shares of company stock worth $1,427,645 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.