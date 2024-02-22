Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 14.5% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 5.3% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Global Payments by 148.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 491,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,693,000 after acquiring an additional 293,550 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at $523,530,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,809,000 after purchasing an additional 119,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $132.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.51. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

