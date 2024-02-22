Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.61 Million Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 59.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after buying an additional 121,520 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 261,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.8% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 294,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MGY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of MGY stock opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.03.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.37%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

