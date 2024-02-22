Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 203.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,616,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $341,285,000 after buying an additional 54,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $370,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 923.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $273,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kirby by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $191,118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 30.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,100,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $173,886,000 after purchasing an additional 495,541 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $307,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,260.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $307,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $1,537,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,130.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,972 shares of company stock worth $4,320,147. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kirby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Kirby Stock Performance

NYSE KEX opened at $85.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.92 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average of $80.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

