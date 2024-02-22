Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 169.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,417 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,400,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,798,000 after purchasing an additional 57,633 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,980,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,863,000 after purchasing an additional 55,142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after acquiring an additional 141,780 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $74.02 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.98 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gibraltar Industries

About Gibraltar Industries

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.