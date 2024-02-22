Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,619. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

