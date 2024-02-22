DAO Maker One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.94 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 22nd. DAO Maker has a market cap of $214.05 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001808 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 256,513,285 tokens and its circulating supply is 231,504,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

