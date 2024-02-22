Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $252.42 and last traded at $252.27, with a volume of 380382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $250.65.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.56 and a 200 day moving average of $231.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock worth $2,279,038. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

