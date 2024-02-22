Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Dana updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.350-0.850 EPS.

Shares of DAN opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. Dana has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dana’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Dana by 9.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Dana by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 49,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Dana by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 116,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 39,515 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dana from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

