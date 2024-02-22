CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2,763.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $77.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

