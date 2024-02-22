CVR Energy, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

CVR Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CVR Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 103.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CVR Energy to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVI stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CVR Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 32,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,229,000 after buying an additional 424,348 shares during the period. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVR Energy

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.