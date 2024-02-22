Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cutera from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cutera by 2.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cutera by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cutera by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cutera by 592.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Cutera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.78. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

