Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.80.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cutera from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cutera
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cutera
Cutera Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.78. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10.
About Cutera
Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cutera
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.