Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 911.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,670 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.08% of Curtiss-Wright worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CW. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CW traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,059. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.91 and a 200 day moving average of $211.92. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $157.72 and a twelve month high of $240.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CW. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

