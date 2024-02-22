CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $292.36 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.12 and a twelve month high of $338.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,550 shares of company stock worth $67,168,751. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

