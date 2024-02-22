Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Benchmark from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCRN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.10. 273,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,248. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $601.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $414.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 35,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,505,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,734,000 after acquiring an additional 44,421 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 26,974 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 481,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

