Critical Comparison: Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) & Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL)

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) and Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Shimmick and Sterling Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimmick 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sterling Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shimmick currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.86%. Sterling Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $65.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.59%. Given Shimmick’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Shimmick is more favorable than Sterling Infrastructure.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

80.9% of Sterling Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Sterling Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Shimmick and Sterling Infrastructure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimmick N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sterling Infrastructure $1.77 billion 1.47 $106.46 million $4.20 20.10

Sterling Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Shimmick.

Profitability

This table compares Shimmick and Sterling Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimmick N/A N/A N/A Sterling Infrastructure 6.73% 22.58% 7.70%

Summary

Sterling Infrastructure beats Shimmick on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimmick

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, dam, levee, flood control system, pump station, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridge, and military infrastructure projects. It serves federal, state, and local governments. The company was formerly known as SCCI National Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Shimmick Corporation in September 2023. Shimmick Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Shimmick Corporation operates as a subsidiary of GOHO, LLC.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads. The company also offers specialty site infrastructure improvement contracting services for blue-chip end users in the e-commerce, data center, distribution center and warehousing, energy sectors, and others. In addition, it undertakes residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs, and other concrete work for national home builders, regional and custom home builders, and developers and general contractors in commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Sterling Construction Company, Inc. and changed its name to Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. in June 2022. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

