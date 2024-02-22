CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Raised to $80.00 at Barclays

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of CRSP stock traded up $6.04 on Thursday, hitting $88.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,660,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,815. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.73. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $90.59.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $507,497.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,257 shares in the company, valued at $15,476,455.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $507,497.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,476,455.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,283 shares of company stock worth $6,542,607 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 26,358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

