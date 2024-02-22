CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $82.41 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $90.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.76.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,182.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,283 shares of company stock worth $6,542,607 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after buying an additional 1,848,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after buying an additional 1,092,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after acquiring an additional 880,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after acquiring an additional 752,132 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.61.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

