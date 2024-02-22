CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.570-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. CoStar Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.57-0.60 EPS.

CoStar Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CSGP stock traded up $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $85.89. The company had a trading volume of 234,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,812. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CoStar Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 62.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.