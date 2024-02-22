CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.28, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.73.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

