CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
CoStar Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.28, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of CoStar Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.73.
About CoStar Group
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.
