Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Director Orvin T. Kimbrough Sells 313 Shares

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $14,085.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE CNM opened at $44.63 on Thursday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.09.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNM. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

