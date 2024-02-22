Contrasting New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) & Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for New York Mortgage Trust and Great Portland Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20 Great Portland Estates 0 3 1 0 2.25

New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus price target of $11.70, suggesting a potential upside of 59.18%. Great Portland Estates has a consensus price target of $520.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10,008.86%. Given Great Portland Estates’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Great Portland Estates is more favorable than New York Mortgage Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

New York Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Portland Estates has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Great Portland Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust -52.78% 1.46% 0.27% Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Great Portland Estates’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $258.39 million 2.56 -$298.61 million ($1.86) -3.92 Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Great Portland Estates has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New York Mortgage Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.0% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

New York Mortgage Trust beats Great Portland Estates on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

