Contrasting HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI)

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and MGT Capital Investments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Digital Technologies $106.32 million 3.85 -$236.42 million ($0.64) -6.38 MGT Capital Investments $810,000.00 4.39 -$5.98 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

MGT Capital Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HIVE Digital Technologies.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HIVE Digital Technologies and MGT Capital Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Digital Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

HIVE Digital Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 26.63%. Given HIVE Digital Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe HIVE Digital Technologies is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Volatility and Risk

HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.55, suggesting that its stock price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.4, suggesting that its stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Digital Technologies -57.15% -34.90% -26.36% MGT Capital Investments 2,337.29% -202.89% 683.69%

Summary

HIVE Digital Technologies beats MGT Capital Investments on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

