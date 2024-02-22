Contrasting Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) and Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI)

Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report) and Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Bancshares and Eagle Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Eagle Financial Services 9.52% 9.07% 0.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Citizens Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Eagle Financial Services pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Citizens Bancshares and Eagle Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citizens Bancshares and Eagle Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eagle Financial Services $97.87 million 1.09 $9.36 million $2.66 11.28

Eagle Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Citizens Bancshares has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eagle Financial Services beats Citizens Bancshares on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Bancshares

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans. The company also offers investment accounts and certificate of deposit account registry services. In addition, it provides merchant services, which include point of sale terminal, credit and debit card processing, electronic benefits transfer, gift card, and Internet shopping cart services; cash management services; and credit cards. Further, the company offers online and mobile banking, as well as check reorder services. Citizens Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer loans, which include personal installment loans, personal lines of credit, automobile loans, and credit card loans. The company also offers fiduciary services; advisory services and investment products, including individual retirement accounts, mutual funds, tax-deferred annuities, 529 college savings plans, life insurance, long term care insurance, brokerage certificates of deposit, and other brokerage services; non-deposit investment products; and title insurance products. In addition, it provides ATM and debit cards; online bill payment services; and telephone, internet, and mobile banking services, as well as other commercial deposit account services, such as ACH origination and remote deposit capture services. The company operates through full-service branches, loan production offices, drive-through only facility, and ATM locations in the Virginia communities of Berryville, Winchester, Boyce, Stephens City, Purcellville, Warrenton, Leesburg, Ashburn, and Fairfax, as well as Maryland community of Frederick. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia.

