Contrasting Alior Bank (OTCMKTS:ALORY) & Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Alior Bank (OTCMKTS:ALORY – Get Free Report) and Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alior Bank and Barclays’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alior Bank N/A N/A N/A C$1.48 1.40 Barclays $30.88 billion 1.04 $7.33 billion $1.71 4.93

Barclays has higher revenue and earnings than Alior Bank. Alior Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barclays, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

3.4% of Barclays shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alior Bank and Barclays, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alior Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Barclays 1 1 2 0 2.25

Profitability

This table compares Alior Bank and Barclays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alior Bank N/A N/A N/A Barclays 21.21% 7.73% 0.35%

Summary

Barclays beats Alior Bank on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alior Bank

Alior Bank S.A. provides banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and enterprises in Poland. The company offers personal and savings accounts; investment loans; mortgage; and insurance services. It also offers bills and cards, trade finance, deposits, internet banking, and treasury related products and services. In addition, the company provides commercial bonds, pension, and investments fund services, as well as operates trading platforms. Alior Bank S.A. was founded in 2008 and is based in Warsaw, Poland.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. The company also engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

