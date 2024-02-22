ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $112.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,379. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

