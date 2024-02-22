Conduit Holdings Limited Announces Dividend of $0.18 (LON:CRE)

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Conduit Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Conduit stock opened at GBX 491 ($6.18) on Thursday. Conduit has a 52-week low of GBX 428.32 ($5.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 518 ($6.52). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 465.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 459.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £811.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3,503.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Conduit from GBX 635 ($8.00) to GBX 695 ($8.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Conduit

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products comprising director's and officer's liability, financial institutions liability, general liability, medical malpractice, professional liability, transactional liability, aviation, energy, marine, political violence and terrorism, whole account, and ceded reinsurance products.

