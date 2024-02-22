Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Price Performance

LODE opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. Comstock has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LODE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock by 41.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,193,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 929,279 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock by 609.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 275,060 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Comstock by 98.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 325,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 161,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock by 27.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 151,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Company Profile

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

