COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Up 5.3%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.07. Approximately 446,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 657,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at COMPASS Pathways

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.60.

In other news, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $210,243.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,895,486.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $210,243.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,144,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,895,486.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $215,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,172,404 shares in the company, valued at $34,839,573.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,663 shares of company stock valued at $609,020 in the last ninety days. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.