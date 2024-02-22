COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd.
Shares of CMPS stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.
In other news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $161,437.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,198,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,543,250.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $161,437.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,198,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,543,250.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $210,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,144,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,895,486.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,663 shares of company stock worth $609,020. Corporate insiders own 23.99% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.
