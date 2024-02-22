COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd.

COMPASS Pathways Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $161,437.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,198,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,543,250.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $161,437.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,198,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,543,250.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $210,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,144,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,895,486.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,663 shares of company stock worth $609,020. Corporate insiders own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,068 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 501,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 88,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 88,028 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 243,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 71,964 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 27.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 59,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

