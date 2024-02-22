Comparing Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) & Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV)

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) and Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Winmark and Unrivaled Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Winmark alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winmark $84.33 million 16.27 $39.42 million $11.25 34.98 Unrivaled Brands $52.01 million 11.92 -$188.93 million $0.01 80.00

Winmark has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands. Winmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unrivaled Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmark 48.19% -83.86% 93.74% Unrivaled Brands -2.37% N/A -1.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Winmark and Unrivaled Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

70.2% of Winmark shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Winmark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Winmark has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Winmark and Unrivaled Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winmark 0 0 0 0 N/A Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Winmark beats Unrivaled Brands on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Winmark

(Get Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand. In addition, it buys, sells, trades in, and used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities including team sports, such as baseball/softball, hockey, football, lacrosse, and soccer, as well as fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others under the Play It Again Sports brand; and buys and sells used women's apparel, shoes, and accessories under the Style Encore brand. Further, the company buys, sells, trades in, and used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories under the Music Go Round brand. Winmark Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Unrivaled Brands

(Get Free Report)

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp. and changed its name to Unrivaled Brands, Inc. in July 2021. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.