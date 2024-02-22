Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Given New $5.50 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

CYH traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.75. 3,415,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,322. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $376.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.59.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

