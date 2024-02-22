Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives $49.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $166.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.78. Comcast has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Research analysts predict that Comcast will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 68,242 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 35,520 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $6,846,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

